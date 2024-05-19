Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.29

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 951703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.