Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.25

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 218447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.