Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.25

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 218447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Enterprise Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

