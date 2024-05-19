Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

