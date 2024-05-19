Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

