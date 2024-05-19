Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 228,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,567,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

