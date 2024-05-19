Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,734,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,775,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $385.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.22 and its 200 day moving average is $273.37.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

