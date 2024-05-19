Eric Chapman Sells 12,195 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total value of C$94,389.30.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Eric Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of FVI opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.03. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2874728 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.