Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,101,187 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Ferroglobe worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.03 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

