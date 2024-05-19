First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Strs Ohio increased its position in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,000 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBP opened at $18.09 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

