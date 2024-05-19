Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 97,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

