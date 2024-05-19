Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,363 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,367,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.