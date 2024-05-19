Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Gentex worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

