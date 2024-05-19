Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $114,855.00 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,376,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,514,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $5,750.73.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
HYZN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
