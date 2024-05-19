Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,229 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE GDDY opened at $135.70 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

