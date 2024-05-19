Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 851 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MarketAxess by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MarketAxess by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.01 and a 52-week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.