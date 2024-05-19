Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,644,000 after buying an additional 344,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

