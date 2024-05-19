Ieq Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

