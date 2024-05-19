Ieq Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Masco by 573.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Masco by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

MAS opened at $70.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

