Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

