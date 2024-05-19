Ieq Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 115,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

