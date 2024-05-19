Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

