Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

