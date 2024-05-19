Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

