Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,045 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIS stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

