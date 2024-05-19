Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

