Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

