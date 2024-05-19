Ieq Capital LLC Sells 389 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

