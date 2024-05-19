Ieq Capital LLC Sells 766 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

