Ieq Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,970 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

