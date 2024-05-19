Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

