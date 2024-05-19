Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Purchases $97,500.00 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
Shares of AQMS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AQMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
