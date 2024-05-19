Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Purchases $97,500.00 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 351,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

