Insider Buying: Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) Insider Acquires C$112,960.00 in Stock

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) insider OU HEKTIK bought 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$112,960.00.

On Monday, May 13th, OU HEKTIK acquired 16,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$5,280.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, OU HEKTIK bought 6,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$1,860.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, OU HEKTIK bought 101,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,465.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, OU HEKTIK bought 25,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,440.00.

On Friday, April 26th, OU HEKTIK bought 38,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$8,702.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, OU HEKTIK acquired 19,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$4,839.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, OU HEKTIK acquired 1,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$270.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, OU HEKTIK acquired 5,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, OU HEKTIK acquired 4,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,160.00.

On Monday, March 18th, OU HEKTIK acquired 20,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

Aton Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

AAN opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Aton Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

