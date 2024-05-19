Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases $112,487.13 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,739.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,893 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $13.95 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.18.

BK Technologies last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

