Insider Buying: Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Acquires C$97,860.00 in Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 1,631,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,860.00.

Chad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chad Williams purchased 3,076,923 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TUF opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

