Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Acquires $112,000.00 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nephros Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NEPH opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

