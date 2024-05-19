Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Acquires $112,000.00 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nephros Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NEPH opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.
Institutional Trading of Nephros
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nephros
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nephros
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.