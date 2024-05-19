Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $193,337.20 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exponent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

