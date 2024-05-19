Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Sells $93,522.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LOB opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

