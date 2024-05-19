Insider Selling: OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) EVP Sells $108,540.00 in Stock

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KAR stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in OPENLANE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 6.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OPENLANE by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

