iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

