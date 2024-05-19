Jason M. Cole Sells 180,000 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 871,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 934,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

