Jennifer Rock Sells 2,640 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Z stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
