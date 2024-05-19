Jennifer Rock Sells 2,640 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

