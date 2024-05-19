Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,662 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $250,373.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,110.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Z stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
