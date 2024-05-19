Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,662 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $250,373.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,685 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.