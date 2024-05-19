Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,498 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $287,666.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $438,772.95.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.