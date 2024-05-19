Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,498 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $287,666.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, May 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $438,772.95.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

