Joel Wilhite Sells 12,363 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24.

On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 36.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AvidXchange by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

