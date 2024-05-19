Jump Financial LLC Has $982,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

