Junetta M. Everett Buys 2,903 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

