Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Kendrick Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £792,610.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.
Kendrick Resources Company Profile
Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kendrick Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.